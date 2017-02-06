France's Le Pen takes aim at EU in presidential bid launch

Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen promised to take France out of the EU and Nato as she kicked off her presidential campaign in Lyon over the weekend.
Le Pen told supporters on Sunday (5 February) she would give France its freedom back, and said: "Financial globalisation and Islamist globalisation are helping each other out. Those two ideologies aim to bring France to its knees."
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
