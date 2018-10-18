Ad
euobserver
Activists at the 2015 climate conference in Paris (Photo: Yann Levy/350.org)

EU summit to accept urgency of climate action – but no measures planned

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU leaders are expected to acknowledge the importance of a new United Nations report on climate change at their summit in Brussels on Thursday (18 October) - but are likely to hold off on drawing any conclusions about what the report means to their ambition level.

A draft text which the 28 leaders of EU governments are expected to sign off on said that they have "taken note of the last Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) special report", which came out earlier this month.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Environmentalists attack 'no ambition' EU climate bills
Heat, drought, fires: climate change shows Europe's future
EU court to hear citizens' climate case against EU
Germany to let slip 2020 climate target
Activists at the 2015 climate conference in Paris (Photo: Yann Levy/350.org)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections