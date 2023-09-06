A new EU law, and the battle to protect Europe's journalists

Sofia Mandilara really likes her job. As a reporter for the Greek news agency Amna, she is "often at the forefront of important events", she says. "Through us, people find out what is going on in our country".

But not all that goes on in Greece is reported.

This is because Amna belongs to the Greek state and is subject to the office of prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Anyone who reports critically on his conservative government is censored, the 38-year-old says. Recent...