A new EU law, and the battle to protect Europe's journalists

Sofia Mandilara really likes her job. As a reporter for the Greek news agency Amna, she is "often at the forefront of important events", she says. "Through us, people find out what is going on in our country".
But not all that goes on in Greece is reported.
This is because Amna belongs to the Greek state and is subject to the office of prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Anyone who reports critically on his conservative government is censored, the 38-year-old says. Recent...
Sigrid Melchior is a Swedish freelance reporter based in Brussels since 2007. She covers EU and European politics for Swedish media, and is working on a long-term investigation Secrets of the Council for Investigate Europe, looking into the role of the Council of the European Union in EU law-making.
Harald Schumann is a Berlin-based journalist formerly of Tageszeitung, Der Spiegel and Berliner Tagesspiegel, and winner of the 2019 Immanuel-Kant Prize with Investigate Europe.
