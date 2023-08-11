Fermenting a revolution

What do we do now? After 27 COP summits and no effective action, it seems that the real purpose was to keep us talking. If governments were serious about preventing climate breakdown, there would have been no Cops 2-27. The major issues would have been resolved at Cop1, as the ozone depletion crisis was at a single summit in Montreal.
Nothing can now be achieved without mass protest, whose aim, like that of...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
George Monbiot is an environmentalist, author, and columnist for The Guardian.
George Monbiot is an environmentalist, author, and columnist for The Guardian.