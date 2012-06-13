Barroso to unveil 'political union' plan at EU summit

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said member states must agree to a big common budget, a future banking union and - ultimately - political union in order to save the EU.

His speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (13 June) comes before an EU summit on 28 June.

Barroso, EU Council president Herman Van Rompuy, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and Jean-Claude Juncker - the head of the euro-using countries' club, the Eurogroup - are...