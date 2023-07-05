EU's biggest economy set to approve austerity budget

Europe's biggest economy is set to cut spending and borrowing substantially next year.

In the €445bn German budget plan for 2024, spending was down €31bn compared with last year—a cut of 6.5 percent.

This will bring government spending to within Germany's constitutional debt brake, which restricts the federal government deficit to 0.35 percent.

"We need to learn to get by with the revenues that the citizens provide us with," German finance minister Christian Lindner said ...