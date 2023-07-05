Ad
euobserver
German finance minister Christian Lindner, from the neo-liberal Free Democratic party, in the three-way governing coalition (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

EU's biggest economy set to approve austerity budget

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Europe's biggest economy is set to cut spending and borrowing substantially next year.

In the €445bn German budget plan for 2024, spending was down €31bn compared with last year—a cut of 6.5 percent.

This will bring government spending to within Germany's constitutional debt brake, which restricts the federal government deficit to 0.35 percent.

"We need to learn to get by with the revenues that the citizens provide us with," German finance minister Christian Lindner said ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

What are political implications of the ECB monetary austerity?
'Frugals' renew effort to reduce excessive debt
Monetary austerity risks derailing EU green agenda, economists warn
German finance minister Christian Lindner, from the neo-liberal Free Democratic party, in the three-way governing coalition (Photo: INSM/Flickr)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections