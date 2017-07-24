Orban vows to defend Poland from EU's 'inquisition'

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, pledged to defend Poland against the European Commission’s “inquisition”, while, over the weekend, Warsaw pushed through legislation that was criticised for putting the judiciary under political control.
Orban said Hungary will use all legal means available in the EU to defend Poland.
The European Commission said last week that it was “very close” to launching the Article 7 procedure agai...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
