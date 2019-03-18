The changing of the guards in the EU in 2019

The European Parliament will hold its last session in Strasbourg (15-18 April) before MEPs wrap up their current five-year term and travel home for new elections in their respective member states (23-26 May).

From this point, a whole chain-reaction of events will unfold which will culminate in November with a complete new political set-up to govern Europe for the coming five years.

Here is an overview of the changes to come.

As soon as the final result of the European Parli...