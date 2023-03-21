Ad
Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg are all set to back the EU Commission in court against Hungary (Photo: Norbu Gyachung)

EU Parliament joins court case against Hungary's anti-LGBTI law

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament's committee on legal affairs on Tuesday (21 March) voted in favour of the parliament joining the EU Commission's case against Hungary over its anti-LGBTI law.

MEPs said the vote was carried by 18 votes in favour and two against, although the itself vote happened in camera, and is supposed to be confidential.

French liberal MEP Pierre Karleskind, a member of the committee, who initiated the proposal, said it is "a landmark decision".

He said it is "a...

