It is high time to exclude Fidesz from the EPP

Fidesz has gone too far.

The National Coalition Party of Finland and the Moderate Party of Sweden have formally called for the expulsion of Fidesz from the European People's Party (EPP).

The EPP is a party based on common responsibility and shared values. In a time when EU faces challenges from abroad and from within, we have an obligation to take a stance.

When a party, like Fidesz, systematically acts against EU's fundamental values, they no longer belong in the EPP. <...