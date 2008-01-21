Brown faces backbench revolt over EU treaty

UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown is facing a significant backbench revolt as the bill ratifying the EU's Lisbon Treaty begins its House of Commons second reading today (21 January).

At this legislative stage - the first parliamentary vote on the treaty - it is unlikely that the bill will be voted down.

While most Conservatives are set to vote with the Labour rebels, the leader of the centrist Liberal Democrats, although supporting a referendum on the treaty, has said his party will ...