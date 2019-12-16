Election of EU Ombudsman: Think before you choose

The EU Ombudsman institution is one of the most important branches of our democracy.

It ensures transparency, fairness and accountability. It is who we turn to if authorities violate citizen's rights and who we can trust will investigate our complaints thoroughly, if they are admitable.

It is no secret that many people doubt the work of MEPs here in Brussels. The bureaucracy, the lack of transparency and the intricate system, creates uncertainty about what is actually going on po...