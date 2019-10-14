Poland's right-wing ruler wins four more years

Poland's conservative ruling party has won four more years in office, beating a pro-European coalition into second place.

"We have victory. Despite a powerful [opposition] front, we managed to win", the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is widely seen as the country's de facto leader, announced on Sunday (13 October).

"We are finishing a certain stage: we are starting a new one. It is not easier, maybe more difficult. But I hope that it will be f...