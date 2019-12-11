Six priorities for human rights

The European Union has yet to ratify the European Convention on Human Rights - despite a treaty obligation to do so under Lisbon.

In his farewell speech in September, Thorbjorn Jagland, the now former secretary general of the Council of Europe, said it is still not possible to hold the European Union to account, should it violate the convention.

With that in mind, ongoing efforts are being made at the European Parliament to scrutinise how the EU implements human rights policy. A...