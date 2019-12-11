Six priorities for human rights

The European Union has yet to ratify the European Convention on Human Rights - despite a treaty obligation to do so under Lisbon.
In his farewell speech in September, Thorbjorn Jagland, the now former secretary general of the Council of Europe, said it is still not possible to hold the European Union to account, should it violate the convention.
With that in mind, ongoing efforts are being made at the European Parliament to scrutinise how the EU implements human rights policy. A...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.