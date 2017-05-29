Ad
euobserver
Nordic countries decided on Monday to launch a new initiative to respond to an increased global interest in Nordic sustainability policies and products. (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Letter

Nordic contribution to global goals

Nordics
EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Erna Solberg, Lars Løkke-Rasmussen, Juha Sipilä, Bjarni Benediktsson and Stefan Löfven, Bergen,

Two years ago, we joined leaders from all over the world and set ambitious targets for global development. At summits in New York and Paris, we agreed to halt climate change, eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

Achieving the historic goals set in the Paris climate agreement and the UN 2030 Agenda will require much hard work from all of us.

As part of our contribution, the Nordic prime ministers are launching the initiative: Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges.

We wan...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Nordic states want more say in Europe
Finland and Sweden to join Nato summit dinner
Nordic tax collectors set sights on new economy
Brexit may alter Norway’s relationship with the EU
Nordic countries decided on Monday to launch a new initiative to respond to an increased global interest in Nordic sustainability policies and products. (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Tags

NordicsEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinionLetter

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections