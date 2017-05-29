Nordic contribution to global goals

Two years ago, we joined leaders from all over the world and set ambitious targets for global development. At summits in New York and Paris, we agreed to halt climate change, eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

Achieving the historic goals set in the Paris climate agreement and the UN 2030 Agenda will require much hard work from all of us.

As part of our contribution, the Nordic prime ministers are launching the initiative: Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges.

We wan...