Ad
euobserver
Dutchman Frans Timmermans will be "first vice-president" and will essentially have an enforcer role in the commission (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

Analysis

Success of Juncker team depends on 'uber-commissioners'

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Incoming EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has come up with a canny distribution of portfolios for this new team but a layer of 'uber-commissioners' is potentially the most important change.

While rumours and speculation abounded ahead of Wednesday's official unveiling of the team, Juncker managed to surprise most onlookers with the finalised version.

Key jobs have been given to commissioners from eastern European member states and to women while Juncker himself, in cont...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Juncker set to unveil new commission
New commission sees greater role for Juncker deputies
Dutchman Frans Timmermans will be "first vice-president" and will essentially have an enforcer role in the commission (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections