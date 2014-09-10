Success of Juncker team depends on 'uber-commissioners'

Incoming EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has come up with a canny distribution of portfolios for this new team but a layer of 'uber-commissioners' is potentially the most important change.

While rumours and speculation abounded ahead of Wednesday's official unveiling of the team, Juncker managed to surprise most onlookers with the finalised version.

Key jobs have been given to commissioners from eastern European member states and to women while Juncker himself, in cont...