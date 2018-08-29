Secrecy on MEP expenses 'against will of plenary'

The European Parliament's decision to keep documents on MEPs' expenses a secret contradicted past declarations supported by most deputies, a German MEP has said.

"This rejection of access to documents is a bad surprise against the expressed will of the European Parliament's plenary," Sven Giegold, from the parliament's Green group, told EUobserver in an emailed statement.

"Citizens have the right to know how rules are made on transparency of spending tax money," he said.

Gie...