Paymasters seek cuts to EU officials' pensions

The eight countries which make a net contribution to the EU budget want to cut EU officials' pensions.
The group - Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK - put forward its ideas in an internal letter sent to the European Commission on 17 September.
For any EU staff reading the text, the scariest bits come on page three.
The paper - seen by EUobserver - says EU own contributions to the pension fund should go up from 33 percent to as m...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
