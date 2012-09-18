EU cyber-crime chief fears massive proliferation

Europe's new online crime centre faces an almost insurmountable task, its incoming chief Troels Oerting has said.
"There is no absolute security, it is a myth," Oerting, who is from January to run the European Cybecrime Centre - an offshoot of the EU's joint police body, Europol - told MEPs at a hearing in Brussels on Monday (17 September).
He noted that the anonymity of online crime is a major problem.
There are currently some 3.4 billion possible Internet Protocol (IP) ad...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
