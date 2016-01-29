Cameron urges EU concessions on welfare

British prime minister David Cameron said on Friday (29 January) he had made progress on talks in Brussels over the UK’s membership of the EU, but not enough to clinch a deal at the next summit of EU leaders in February.

Cameron was in Brussels to meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz.

Both EU institutions are key to the talks, as they would have to agree to any legislative changes Cameron’s deal on reforming...