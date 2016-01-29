Ad
Cameron (l) will also meet with EU council president Tusk to hammer out the final deal on the UK's membership (Photo: Consillium)

Cameron meets EU officials, as UK deal gets closer

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Union and the UK might be edging towards a deal on the UK’s membership of the EU as British prime minister David Cameron is meeting EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday (29 January) for a final push on the UK’s membership negotiations to keep the country in the EU.

The two are expected to focus on Cameron’s call for a four-year ban before EU workers in Britain can claim welfare benefits.

The proposal raised concerns it was discriminating against EU c...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

