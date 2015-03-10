Ad
Brown (r) made the North Korea statement in an interview with The Guardian (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Leaving EU would make Britain like 'North Korea'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Britain would resemble a European "North Korea" if it chose to leave the EU, former prime minister Gordon Brown has claimed.

In an article for The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday (10 March), on the eve of a final UK parliament debate on the EU ahead of a general election in May, he argues that “the Hong Kong option – 'leaving Europe to join the world' – is really the North Korea option, out in the cold with few friends, no influence, little new trade and even less new investment".

