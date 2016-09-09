Ad
euobserver
A Volkswagen PR event on Valentine's Day 2013, in Brussels (Photo: Volkswagen Belgium)

VW lobbyist met German EU commissioner

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Germany's EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger had a meeting last January with Volkswagen Group about the cheating scandal, despite the issue not being part of his portfolio.

Neither Volkswagen's Brussels office nor Oettinger's spokeswoman responded to a request for a comment, but the meeting was listed on the Integrity Watch website.

The site is an initiative by NGO Transparency International, but the data is supplied by the EU commissio...

Latest News

euobserver

