Hungary and Poland unfazed by EU outcry over budget block

Hungary and Poland have dug their heels in on blocking the €1.8 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery package, over their objection to linking EU funds to the respect of the rule of law - despite calls from other EU capitals to rethink.

Ahead of a videoconference of EU leaders on Thursday evening, Warsaw and Budapest received backing from Slovenia's prime minister.

Janez Jansa, in a letter to EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charl...