Yesterday's VIPs

In late autumn, Jose Manuel Barroso, Catherine Ashton, and Herman Van Rompuy left their posts. They were respectively, the head of the European Commission, the EU foreign policy chief, and the President of the European Council.

They exited in an unspectacular manner – reflecting time in office that left barely a trace in the public consciousness.

Barroso said the longest goodbye, in several guises, fora and forms. Ashton, who officially finished her job the same end-of-October da...