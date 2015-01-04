Ad
euobserver
Catherine Ashton and Herman Rompuy shortly after they were nominated for the top EU posts. Unknown when they took up their posts, they had left barely a trace on the public consciousness when they left five years later (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Magazine

Yesterday's VIPs

Europe in Review
EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

In late autumn, Jose Manuel Barroso, Catherine Ashton, and Herman Van Rompuy left their posts. They were respectively, the head of the European Commission, the EU foreign policy chief, and the President of the European Council.

They exited in an unspectacular manner – reflecting time in office that left barely a trace in the public consciousness.

Barroso said the longest goodbye, in several guises, fora and forms. Ashton, who officially finished her job the same end-of-October da...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Europe in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine

Related articles

Ashton looks to closer EU ties on Iran visit
Catherine Ashton and Herman Rompuy shortly after they were nominated for the top EU posts. Unknown when they took up their posts, they had left barely a trace on the public consciousness when they left five years later (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Europe in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections