Manfred Weber (2nd from left) and Joseph Daul (3rd from left) at an EPP meeting (Photo: epp.org)

Weber threatens to expel Hungary's Fidesz from EPP

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Passau,

The centre-right's top candidate to lead the EU after the May election, Manfred Weber, has threatened to eject Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban from his political club if he did not curb his anti-European behaviour.

Orban ought to make a U-turn on his expulsion of the Central European University (CEU) from Budapest, Weber said in a letter to the chairman of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), Joseph Daul, on Tuesday (5 March).

The Hungarian leader should also ap...

