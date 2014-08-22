Marijuana should stay illegal, young Europeans say

A narrow majority of Europe’s youth would ban cannabis, according to new research published by Eurobarometer.

Opinion was divided on whether cannabis should be banned. Forty five percent believed that it should be regulated, while 53 percent felt it should be banned. Meanwhile, more than 90 percent of respondents added that hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine and ecstasy should be illegal.

Eurobarometer interviewed more than 13,000 15-24 year olds across the bloc in June for the su...