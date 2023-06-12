The other side of Bulgaria's Holocaust history is needed

With a new, pro-European Bulgarian coalition government installed in Sofia after 30 months of political instability, now is the time for a sharp U-turn in Sofia regarding Bulgaria's historical responsibility for the deportation and ultimate murder of 11,343 Jews from Bulgarian-controlled Macedonia, Thrace and the formerly Serbian district of Pirot.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Menachem Z. Rosensaft is the general counsel and associate executive vice president of the World Jewish Congress. He teaches about the law of genocide at the law schools of Columbia and Cornell Universities.
Menachem Z. Rosensaft is the general counsel and associate executive vice president of the World Jewish Congress. He teaches about the law of genocide at the law schools of Columbia and Cornell Universities.