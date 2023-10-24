MEPs vote to cut pesticide use, but glyphosate renewal prevails

MEPs in the environment committee on Tuesday (24 October) voted in favour of setting binding targets to reduce pesticide use in EU member states.

"It is very positive that we were able to agree on feasible compromises in an ideologically-charged and industry-dominated discussion," said Austrian Green MEP Sarah Wiener, who has been leading the parliament work on this file.

The narrowly-approved text aims to achieve a 50-percent reduction in the use and risk of EU chemical pesticide...