Ad
euobserver
Donald Tusk (r) has been on the phone intensively over the last week to find who EU leaders support to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker (l) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday (19 June) said he hoped EU leaders would agree on names for the bloc's top jobs when they gather in Brussels on Thursday.

Tusk said in a letter to leaders that he is "cautiously optimistic" about finding the new leadership posts of the EU, as leaders expressed "determination to decide swiftly".

"I hope we can make it on Thursday," he added.

"There are different views, different interests, but also a common will to finali...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EP parties planning 'coalition agenda' ahead of jobs summit
Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency
Weber re-elected EPP chief as coalition talks drag
Donald Tusk (r) has been on the phone intensively over the last week to find who EU leaders support to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker (l) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections