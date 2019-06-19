Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit

European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday (19 June) said he hoped EU leaders would agree on names for the bloc's top jobs when they gather in Brussels on Thursday.

Tusk said in a letter to leaders that he is "cautiously optimistic" about finding the new leadership posts of the EU, as leaders expressed "determination to decide swiftly".

"I hope we can make it on Thursday," he added.

"There are different views, different interests, but also a common will to finali...