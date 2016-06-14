Commission welcomes EU ruling on UK welfare curbs

The EU's top court ruled on Tuesday (14 June) that the British government did not break European law with its policy of restricting social security to EU citizens.

The commission welcomed the ruling, which comes shortly before the UK's referendum on EU membership on 23 June, even though it in effect lost the case.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas praised the verdict for bringing ”legal clarity” to the application of EU social rules.

”The European Commission has consi...