euobserver
Hollande does not agree with a treaty change (Photo: Francois Hollande)

Hollande opposes Merkel crisis response

EU Political
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The projected winner of the French presidential elections, Francois Hollande has said that under his watch, the European Court of Justice would not be given extra powers to veto national budgets, placing him in direct opposition to German plans to solve the crisis.

“I will never accept that in the name of control over national budgets, the ECJ can be judge of the expenses and revenues of a sovereign state,” he told reporters on Wednesday (30 November) in the European Parliament in Bruss...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

