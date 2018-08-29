Macron picks up glove to fight Orban and allies

The race for the heart of Europe ahead of next year's European Parliament elections has begun.

French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (29 August) accepted a challenge by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini, saying that Europe's populist forces were right to see him as their "main opponent".

"I won't retreat in front of the nationalists and those preaching hatred," Macron told press on a visit to Copenhagen. "If they want to s...