Russia invites EU far-right to observe Crimea vote

The Russian government has invited some of Europe's far-right parties to observe this weekend's referendum in Crimea.
The leader of France’s National Front party, Marine Le Pen, told press at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (12 March) that her executive has not yet decided whether to go.
The Austrian Freedom party, a National Front ally, also got an invitation.
Crimeans will go to the polls on Sunday to pick one of two options: “Are you in favour of Crim...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
