European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (second from the right) and Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo (right) participated in February in the European Industry Summit and the handover of the Antwerp Declaration for a European Industrial Deal. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Opinion

Polluters put before people in EU's 'industrial deal'

by Marcella Via, Brussels,

In February 2024, big polluting corporations, led by the chemicals lobby group CEFIC, launched the 'EU Industrial Deal', or 'Antwerp Declaration', which pushes for business-friendly EU decision-making, deregulation of toxic products, and more public subsidies for business as usual.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marcella Via is a press officer at Corporate Europe Observatory

