Polluters put before people in EU's 'industrial deal'

In February 2024, big polluting corporations, led by the chemicals lobby group CEFIC, launched the 'EU Industrial Deal', or 'Antwerp Declaration', which pushes for business-friendly EU decision-making, deregulation of toxic products, and more public subsidies for business as usual. Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Marcella Via is a press officer at Corporate Europe Observatory
Marcella Via is a press officer at Corporate Europe Observatory