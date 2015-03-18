Ad
Jean-Claude Juncker wants MEPs to adopt the plan in summer (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Juncker puts pressure on MEPs over investment plan

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's investment plan is facing a battle in the European Parliament, while being flagged as a potential risk for EU taxpayers' money.

The €315 billion “Juncker fund”, also known the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), is being contested by MEPs who don’t want that part of the €16 billion EU contribution to the fund is taken from the EU's infrastructure and research programmes.

The opposition is such that Juncker is reported...

