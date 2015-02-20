Greece to get four extra months under current bailout

Greece has agreed to all the conditions laid out by Germany and is likely to get its bailout programme extended by another four months, provided international creditors give a green light on Monday.
A meeting of eurozone finance ministers (the Eurogroup) on Friday (20 February) ended after "intense", "difficult" and "laborious" talks, especially in a smaller format - between Germany, Greece and international institutions.
In those preliminary discussions, several sources told thi...
