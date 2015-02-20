Ad
euobserver
Three Eurogroups later, Varoufakis caved in (Photo: Council of European Union)

Greece to get four extra months under current bailout

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece has agreed to all the conditions laid out by Germany and is likely to get its bailout programme extended by another four months, provided international creditors give a green light on Monday.

A meeting of eurozone finance ministers (the Eurogroup) on Friday (20 February) ended after "intense", "difficult" and "laborious" talks, especially in a smaller format - between Germany, Greece and international institutions.

In those preliminary discussions, several sources told thi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Greece to request 'loan extension', but questions remain
Greece caves in, Germany plays hardball
Three Eurogroups later, Varoufakis caved in (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections