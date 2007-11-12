Ad
A majority of French citizens is in favour of a reunion with the French-speaking south of Belgium (Photo: European Commission)

Majority of French favour union with Wallonia

by Jochen Luypaert,

A majority of French citizens would support a union with the French-speaking Belgian region of Wallonia if Belgium were to cease to exist, according to a new survey.

The survey was conducted by the French weekly Journal du Dimanche on Thursday (8 November), with participants being asked whether they are in favour of an "incorporation" into France of French-speaking regions of Belgium.

Of the 958 people polled, 54 percent were "completely" or "rather" in favour of such a secnari...

