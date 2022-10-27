Ad
'We have been very clear. We want a solution [to be found] in a commercial framework. And that is still our message,' said Norway's minister of oil and energy Terje Aasland (Photo: Arbeiderpartiet)

Norway rejects EU price cap proposal

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Norway opposes the EU proposal to set a dynamic price ceiling for natural gas transactions, the country's minister of oil and energy Terje Aasland warned on Wednesday (27 October).

"The most reasonable way to handle the future and also th[is] special situation [of high prices] is to have a commercial framework where the companies meet and have contracts for gas and energy," Aasland said in a press conference alongside EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson.

Simson travelled to Oslo...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

