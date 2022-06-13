Taxonomy and Ukraine on top This WEEK

After the dramatic vote in the European Parliament on crucial climate policies this week, next week is going to be equally nail-biting — for EU nerds and policy experts — and important — for EU citizens — on climate issues.
The economic and environment committees are expected to vote on Tuesday (14 June) on an objection to the EU Commission's proposal to classify, temporarily, specific gas and nuclear energy investment as 'green'...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
