euobserver
Guenther Verheugen asked for time for a full brief before he gives his testimony (Photo: European Parliament)

Ex-commissioner Verheugen to testify on Dieselgate

Dieselgate
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

German former EU commissioner Guenther Verheugen has agreed to appear in front of a European Parliament inquiry committee about car companies cheating on emissions tests, after previously having refused to do so.

“I would like to inform you that I am willing to share all my knowledge about the matters, which the EMIS-committee is investigating, with you and your committee,” Verheugen wrote in a letter to the chair of the committee, known in the Brussels corridors by the initials EMIS.

DieselgateEU Political

DieselgateEU Political
euobserver

