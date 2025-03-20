Ad
euobserver
EU countries are split on centralising capital markets supervision, with Luxembourg and Ireland opposed and large economies, led by France, in favour (Photo: European Union)

EU split over Commission’s push for centralised financial supervision

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

European leaders met in Brussels on Thursday (20 March) to debate a contentious proposal to centralise supervision of the EU’s capital markets.

France and other big economies are pushing for more EU-level oversight, but smaller countries, led by Ireland and Luxembourg, are resisting any move that would ...

