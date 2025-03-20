EU split over Commission’s push for centralised financial supervision

European leaders met in Brussels on Thursday (20 March) to debate a contentious proposal to centralise supervision of the EU’s capital markets.
France and other big economies are pushing for more EU-level oversight, but smaller countries, led by Ireland and Luxembourg, are resisting any move that would ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
