Ad
euobserver
We, the Scandinavian Trade Unions, share the view that wages are too low in many parts of Europe. But EU legislation on pay would not only be in breach of the treaty, but would also interfere with well-functioning labour market models (Photo: Martin Vorel)

EU minimum wage directive undercuts Scandinavian model

Nordics
EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Denmark, Norway, Sweden trade union confederations and others, Copenhagen/Stockholm/Oslo,

The European Commission has presented its proposal for a directive on adequate minimum wages.

We, the Scandinavian Trade Unions, share the view that wages are too low in many parts of Europe.

At the same time, we have reminded the EU Commission that EU legislation on pay would not only be in breach of the treaty, but would also interfere with well-functioning labour market models.

First of all,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lizette Risgaard is president of the Danish Trade Union Confederation.

Bente Sorgenfrey is first vice-president of the Danish Trade Union Confederation.

Lars Qvistgaard is president of the Danish Confederation of Professional Associations.

Hans-Christian Gabrielsen is president of the Norwegian Trade Union Confederation.

Peggy Hessen Følsvik is vice president of the Norwegian Trade Union Confederation.

Ragnhild Lied is president of the Confederation of Unions for Professionals.

Kjetil Rekdal is vice president of the Confederation of Unions for Professionals.

Erik Kollerud is president of the Confederation of Norway Vocational Unions.

Hans-Erik Skjæggerud, is vice president of the Confederation of Vocational Unions.

Susanna Gideonsson is president of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation.

Therese Guovelin is first vice-president of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation.

Therese Svanström is president of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Employees.

Peter Hellberg is vice president of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Employees.

Göran Arrius is president of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Associations.

Related articles

Danes still sceptical on EU minimum wage
EU Commission unveils 'adequate minimum wage' plan
EU minimum wage - a view from Poland
Why EU minimum wage is actually bad idea for workers
We, the Scandinavian Trade Unions, share the view that wages are too low in many parts of Europe. But EU legislation on pay would not only be in breach of the treaty, but would also interfere with well-functioning labour market models (Photo: Martin Vorel)

Tags

NordicsEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lizette Risgaard is president of the Danish Trade Union Confederation.

Bente Sorgenfrey is first vice-president of the Danish Trade Union Confederation.

Lars Qvistgaard is president of the Danish Confederation of Professional Associations.

Hans-Christian Gabrielsen is president of the Norwegian Trade Union Confederation.

Peggy Hessen Følsvik is vice president of the Norwegian Trade Union Confederation.

Ragnhild Lied is president of the Confederation of Unions for Professionals.

Kjetil Rekdal is vice president of the Confederation of Unions for Professionals.

Erik Kollerud is president of the Confederation of Norway Vocational Unions.

Hans-Erik Skjæggerud, is vice president of the Confederation of Vocational Unions.

Susanna Gideonsson is president of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation.

Therese Guovelin is first vice-president of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation.

Therese Svanström is president of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Employees.

Peter Hellberg is vice president of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Employees.

Göran Arrius is president of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Associations.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections