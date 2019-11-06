Ad
euobserver
'I'm telling Catalan separatists. There won't be independence either offline or online. The state of law will be as forceful online than in the real world,' Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said (Photo: PSOE)

Spain passes law to kill off 'online' Catalan republic

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Spanish government can now shut down digital services without a court warrant as a "threat of public order," in a move by caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez which he said was aimed at heading off 'online independence' for Catalan separatists.

The main aim of the legal modification - which entered into force on Tuesday (5 November) - is to end with the digital Republic of Catalonia, according to Sánchez.

"I'm telling Catalan separatists. There won't be independence either o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalonia demands EU intervention, as crisis deepens
High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum
Nine Catalan separatist leaders given long jail terms
'I'm telling Catalan separatists. There won't be independence either offline or online. The state of law will be as forceful online than in the real world,' Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said (Photo: PSOE)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections