EU fails to deliver on Albania and North Macedonia

Albania and North Macedonia had their hopes dashed after Denmark, France and the Netherlands scuppered any agreement on opening accession talks.

The deadlock at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (17 October) highlights divisions among EU states on advancing the two Balkan states onto the next phase of one day joining the European Union.

Lithuania's president Gitanas Nauseda described it as a disappointment, saying "we failed to reach consensus because three states refused to i...