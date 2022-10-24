MEPs to discuss new building in Strasbourg, despite crisis

MEPs in the budget committee will hold a discussion on the European Parliament's buildings policy on Wednesday (26 October).
The debate comes after a plenary vote on the EU 2023 budget last week, where EU lawmakers agreed to "explore savings opportunities" and reconsider the renovation project of the Paul-Henri Spaak building in Brussels — by adopting an amendment from the Socialists and Democrats group (S&D).
The Spaak building...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.