France has been trying to convince the parliament to buy the newly built building in Strasbourg for years (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs to discuss new building in Strasbourg, despite crisis

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs in the budget committee will hold a discussion on the European Parliament's buildings policy on Wednesday (26 October).

The debate comes after a plenary vote on the EU 2023 budget last week, where EU lawmakers agreed to "explore savings opportunities" and reconsider the renovation project of the Paul-Henri Spaak building in Brussels — by adopting an amendment from the Socialists and Democrats group (S&D).

