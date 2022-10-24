MEPs to discuss new building in Strasbourg, despite crisis

MEPs in the budget committee will hold a discussion on the European Parliament's buildings policy on Wednesday (26 October).

The debate comes after a plenary vote on the EU 2023 budget last week, where EU lawmakers agreed to "explore savings opportunities" and reconsider the renovation project of the Paul-Henri Spaak building in Brussels — by adopting an amendment from the Socialists and Democrats group (S&D).

The Spaak building...