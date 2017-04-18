French candidates in final election push

Five days before the first round of the presidential vote in France, four candidates are so close in polls they could all qualify for the runoff in the country's most unpredictable election in decades.

The centrist Emmanuel Macron and the extreme-right Marine Le Pen are neck-and-neck ahead of Sunday's (23 April) election, according to the Elabe pollster in L'Express, a magazine.

The survey gave Macron 24 percent of the vote and Le Pen 23. The same poll showed the conservative Fra...