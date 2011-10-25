UK referendum vote highlights anti-EU feeling

British MPs have voted against a referendum on EU membership. But Prime Minister David Cameron indicated he will try to claw back EU powers in an upcoming review of the Treaty.
Four hundred and eighty three deputies voted No and 111 voted Yes on Monday (24 October) on holding a referendum on leaving the EU.
The vote highlighted the strength of anti-EU feeling in the ruling centre-right Conservative Party - Tory member David Nuttal proposed the idea and 81 Tory MPs voted Yes or abs...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
