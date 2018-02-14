Ad
Juncker, who has already said that he will not seek another term after 2019, will try to weigh in on EU leaders' discussions (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker to speak out on post-Juncker EU

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will make an unusual appearance in his institution's press room on Wednesday (14 February), to lay out his views on the future of institutional issues.

Juncker will speak ahead of an informal summit in Brussels next week, where EU leaders will discuss the EU budget after 2020, as well as the process for the 2019 European elections.

The EU executive chief, who has already said he will not seek another term after 2019, will try to we...

