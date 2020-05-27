Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

Members of the European Parliament's committee on constitutional affairs on Tuesday (26 May) urged EU leaders to agree on a common position on the Conference on the Future of Europe - which is intended to reconnect the European project with its citizens.
"The only missing piece of the puzzle is the [EU] Council position," said socialist MEP Gabriele Bischoff, stressing that "the conference is more necessary than ever".
Following the meeting of EU affairs ministers on Tuesday, the ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
