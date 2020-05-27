Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

Members of the European Parliament's committee on constitutional affairs on Tuesday (26 May) urged EU leaders to agree on a common position on the Conference on the Future of Europe - which is intended to reconnect the European project with its citizens.

"The only missing piece of the puzzle is the [EU] Council position," said socialist MEP Gabriele Bischoff, stressing that "the conference is more necessary than ever".

Following the meeting of EU affairs ministers on Tuesday, the ...