'We should have a debate with no taboos, this includes treaty changes,' said MEP Dominique Ruiz Devesa (Photo: European Commission)

Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's committee on constitutional affairs on Tuesday (26 May) urged EU leaders to agree on a common position on the Conference on the Future of Europe - which is intended to reconnect the European project with its citizens.

"The only missing piece of the puzzle is the [EU] Council position," said socialist MEP Gabriele Bischoff, stressing that "the conference is more necessary than ever".

Following the meeting of EU affairs ministers on Tuesday, the ...

